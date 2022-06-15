ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Joshua H. Feinberg Purchases 6,330 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 66,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

