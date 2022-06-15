ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

ABM opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

