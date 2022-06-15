abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $163.85

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.85 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.02), with a volume of 3451755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.40 ($2.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.55) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.25) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.13 ($2.95).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 9,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($24,981.82).

About abrdn (LON:ABDN)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

