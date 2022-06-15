abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.73) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Get abrdn alerts:

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. abrdn has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.