Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
Abtech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABHD)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abtech (ABHD)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.