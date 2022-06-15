ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $18.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 382,870 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.51.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,142,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.