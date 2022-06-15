Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.11

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 1818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.