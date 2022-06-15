Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.