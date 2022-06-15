Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,910,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,000. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

