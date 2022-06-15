Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Acme United alerts:

ACU stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 2,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acme United by 178.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United during the third quarter worth $31,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.