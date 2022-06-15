ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 72.99 ($0.89). Approximately 145,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 177,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.89).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

In related news, insider Sean Francis Paul Finnan acquired 41,458 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.68 ($48,306.44). Also, insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 157,108 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £149,252.60 ($181,153.78).

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

