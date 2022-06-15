Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
