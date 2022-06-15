Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.