AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Buys $1,722,000.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $1,722,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,043,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,401,424.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 5,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 35,091 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87.

On Monday, May 23rd, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 9,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $162,192.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $1,733,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 109,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after buying an additional 127,493 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

