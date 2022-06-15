Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 7,131 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $968.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

