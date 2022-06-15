Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 7,131 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $968.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.