Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,106.20

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,106.20 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 2,106.20 ($25.56), with a volume of 42269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,141 ($25.99).

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($42.02) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($35.81) to GBX 2,630 ($31.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,701.50 ($32.79).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,348.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,728.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($27.10) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($121,366.36).

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.