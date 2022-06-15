Adnan Raza Sells 3,990 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $83,869.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,889.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Adnan Raza sold 2,166 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $50,836.02.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.90 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

