Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Buys $316,700.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. 577,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $40.23.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.