AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Down 2.2%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.22. Approximately 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 254,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

