Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAVVF. Raymond James upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 73,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

