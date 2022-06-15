AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.