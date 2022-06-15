AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Shares Down 0.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.88. 20,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 16,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.
