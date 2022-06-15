AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Trading 0.6% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 231,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 65,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.