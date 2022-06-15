AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.11. 226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

Get AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.