Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.64

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.64 and traded as low as $141.42. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $141.42, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($166.67) to €162.00 ($168.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($151.04) to €141.00 ($146.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($166.67) to €152.00 ($158.33) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($156.25) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average of $155.57.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

