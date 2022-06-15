Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.