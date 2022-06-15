AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Head-To-Head Analysis

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AFC Gamma and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AFC Gamma and Hang Lung Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hang Lung Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 53.21%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Hang Lung Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.27 $21.00 million $1.76 9.08 Hang Lung Properties $1.33 billion 6.16 $497.81 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Hang Lung Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. AFC Gamma pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Hang Lung Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Hang Lung Properties (Get Rating)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

