AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 741,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 11,346,143 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

