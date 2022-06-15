Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 38,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 49,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

