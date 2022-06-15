Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wolfe Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $97.20 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.