Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.10

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $103.70, with a volume of 589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average is $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

