Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($147.92) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($147.92) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($189.58) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €147.62 ($153.77).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €96.36 ($100.38) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €108.66. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($104.14).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

