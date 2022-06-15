Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $4,650,988 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

