Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

