Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aker ASA stock opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.
Aker ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aker ASA (AKAAF)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.