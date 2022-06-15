Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker ASA stock opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Aker ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.