Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Shares Down 24%

Shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF – Get Rating) dropped 24% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

