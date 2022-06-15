Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Shares Down 24%

Shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF – Get Rating) dropped 24% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.
Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)
