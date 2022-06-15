Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Lowered to €88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €105.00 ($109.38) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.