Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Lowered to €88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €105.00 ($109.38) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $44.07.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
