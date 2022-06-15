Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Lowered to €90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 418,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,462. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
