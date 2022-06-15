Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €112.00 to €110.00. The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 418704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.4748 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

