Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $215.54 and last traded at $216.04. Approximately 21,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,230,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

