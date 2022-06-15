Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 707,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 3,411,414 shares.The stock last traded at $36.63 and had previously closed at $37.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

