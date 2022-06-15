Alex Nemiroff Purchases 7,500 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) General Counsel Alex Nemiroff acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $12,225.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,135.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PRAX stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after buying an additional 584,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

