Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.20.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

