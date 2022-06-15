Alfredo Gomez Sells 10,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,472 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $17,872.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Alfredo Gomez sold 803 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $5,749.48.

PRTS opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $382.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

