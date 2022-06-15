Alfredo Gomez Sells 2,472 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,472 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $17,872.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 546,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Alfredo Gomez sold 803 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $5,749.48.

Shares of PRTS opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $382.28 million, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 2.45.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTS. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.