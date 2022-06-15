Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

