Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Shares Up 18.5%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 18.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.58 and last traded at C$12.13. 184,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 113,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.24.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.21.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

