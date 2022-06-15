Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Alico has raised its dividend by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 277.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alico to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 277.8%.

Alico stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,929. Alico has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alico will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alico by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alico by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alico by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alico by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

