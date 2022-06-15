Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $245.10

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $245.10 and last traded at $247.34, with a volume of 4774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Align Technology by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

