Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $479.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $524.00 to $479.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.20.

Shares of ALGN opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 183.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

