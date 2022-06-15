Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $479.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $524.00 to $479.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.20.
Shares of ALGN opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $737.45.
In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 183.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Align Technology (Get Rating)
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Align Technology (ALGN)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.