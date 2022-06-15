Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.78

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.78 and traded as low as $41.28. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 8,233 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANCTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.0863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

